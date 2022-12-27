National Award-winning Indian actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently hit a career milestone by turning producer for the first time in her career with the taut thriller ‘Blurr’, isn’t blind to the ground realities that exist in Hindi cinema. Getting a male actor to support a female-fronted film continues to be a major stumbling block, says Pannu. The misogyny runs deep.
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu talks sexism, misogyny as she turns producer with ‘Blurr’
Actress on how male actors still shy away from supporting female-led films like 'Blurr'