Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, has highlighted some of the UAE’s key achievements made over the past 365 days in a video posted on social media that attracted more than 41,000 likes in just three hours.

The video, captioned “What can a country achieve in 365 days?” shows remarkable feats that the UAE has achieved in 2023, and more, redefining the notion of the impossible.

Here are some the of milestones listed:

Expo 2020 Dubai - Overcoming Pandemic Challenges: Despite the challenges posed by a global pandemic that paralysed the world for two years, the UAE accomplished the impossible by successfully hosting Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Museum of the Future - A Architectural Icon: Challenging the rules of engineering, the UAE gifted the world the “Museum of the Future,” an architectural marvel that earned the well-deserved title of the most beautiful building in the world, proving that innovation knows no bounds in the UAE.

Non-Oil Trade Growth: In the face of a global economic downturn, the UAE achieved the improbable by registering a remarkable 17 per cent growth in its non-oil trade, reaching an impressive Dh2.2 trillion.

Unprecedented Tourism Numbers: Welcoming 25 million tourists post-pandemic was deemed impossible by many. However, the UAE shattered this notion by warmly receiving millions of visitors.

Topping Global Development Indicators: Proving its mettle on the global stage, the UAE emerged as a leader by topping a staggering 186 global development indicators.

World’s Strongest Passport: The UAE now boasts the world’s strongest passport, allowing its citizens to enter 180 countries without the need for a visa, a feat once considered unattainable.

One Billion Meals: In a remarkable humanitarian effort, the UAE collected a billion meals for the world’s poor in just one month.

Inspiring a Love for Reading: Education took center stage with the Arab Reading Challenge, the world’s largest reading initiative, which brought together a staggering 24.8 million students, fostering a love for reading among Arab youth.

Leading in Clean Energy: Breaking stereotypes about oil-producing nations, the UAE signed a $100 billion deal to invest in clean energy, making it the largest investor in clean energy worldwide.

Hosting COP28 Summit: The UAE solidified its role on the global stage by hosting the COP 28 summit, where 140 heads of state and government will come together to engage in critical dialogues on climate change.

Oasis of Security: Despite regional turmoil, the UAE has become an oasis of security. It tops the security index, ensuring the safety of its residents even during nighttime.