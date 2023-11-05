Abu Dhabi: The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2023 will kick-off on November 7 in Abu Dhabi, and will be chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The two-day meetings will witness the participation of more than 500 dignitaries, including heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, and senior officials in the federal and local governments.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the UAE Government Annual Meetings represents a national platform bringing together all government entities at federal and local levels to discuss and review strategies and initiatives that will lead the country on the path to achieve the Centennial 2071 Plan.

He said: “The UAE has developed the most efficient government model and our mission is to sustain our country’s competitiveness during the next decade.”

Sheikh Mohammed added: “The meetings represent an annual platform at which teams from federal and local government institutions gather to discuss national initiatives and projects, to provide a better future for our people.

"Our priorities at the annual meetings are based on the UAE’s Principles of the 50 and all discussions will focus on strengthening our identity, unity and culture, and promoting our economy and competitiveness to continue our progression and development path.”

The current session of the Annual Meetings, which will be held between November 7 and 8, will discuss the government’s main directions and review the outcomes of the implemented national initiatives and programmes, as well as the recent updates on the UAE hosting the 28th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 28), from November 30 to December 12.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs said that the successful government model presented by the UAE reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directions of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

He said: "Within a record time, the UAE has provided the world with a leading model of government integration between federal and local entities and the private sector. The UAE government succeeded in providing pioneering and proactive services to the community, achieving record results and promoting the best working environment."

Al Gergawi added:” The UAE Government Annual Meetings, with the participation of more than 500 dignitaries including heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, and senior officials in the federal and local governments, will discuss current national initiatives and programs. The meetings will witness the development and launching of new plans and strategies that reflect the vision and aspirations of the UAE towards the Centennial 2071.”

He noted that in the light of the global crisis since 2020 to date, the UAE has been able to rapidly consolidate its economic momentum and strengthen its global position as an ideal destination for investment and business.

Agenda

Al Gergawi further noted that the 2023 annual meetings will focus on the economy and digital transformation, artificial intelligence, housing, national identity, Emiratisation, health and food security, as well as the latest updates on the UAE hosting the COP 28. As part of this year’s agenda, the Annual Meetings will review the most significant developments and amendments of the legislative and judicial sectors in the UAE, in addition to the achievements in the carbon neutrality and environmental agenda, and the impact of the comprehensive economic partnership agreements on the future of the national economy.

Also, the agenda will cover a number of topics including attracting more investments to the UAE, further developing legislative infrastructure, education, healthcare, digital transformation, climate change and food security, health and housing.