Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended the launch of the Dh1 billion ‘Emirates Villages’ project at the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.
The project aims to develop Emirati villages, with the first batch of the villages to offer 500 economic initiatives for Emirati youth, both males and females.
The project outlines five developmental tracks, through which the Emirates Council for Balanced Development seeks to create a micro-economy in 10 villages, achieve greater involvement of local communities, enhance the involvement of the private sector, and advance the sustainable development model by enhancing cooperation between federal and local governments.
The initiative will be led by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyah, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Balanced Development.
The Council was established earlier this year with a view to develop the country’s different regions, providing opportunities for citizens and ensuring a better future for generations to come.