Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday attended session on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi.
The presentations dedicated to education were led by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council.
“Today at the UAE Government Annual Meetings I attended a session discussing the future of education, which remains one of our key strategic priorities. By harnessing innovation and investing in our people, the UAE’s journey of progress will continue,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also said on Twitter: “Today, I attended along with my brother, the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, part of the annual meetings of the UAE government.”
He added: “Education sessions with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers were clear and transparent, shaping an integrated map of the education system.”
“Education will remain a priority as per the vision of the UAE President,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.
The gathering also witnessed the launch of the ‘Emirates Villages’ project.