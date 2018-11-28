Abu Dhabi: A new generation of on-demand government services will be provided via mobile government service centres and reach customers wherever they are.
The new services was launched on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the 2nd Annual Government Meetings, showcasing how government services can enhance customer experiences via the utilisation of state-of-the-art technologies.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, were briefed on the new model of government services
“My brother Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed and I launched a new government model … on-demand government services that are delivered to customers wherever they are. By using the latest technology, the services will be provided by entrepreneurs in a model that is similar to the concept of Uber. The new model will ensure the quick delivery of services to customers, using vehicles that represent mobile government service centres,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid said.
The Vice-President highlighted the importance of harnessing digital tools in designing and implementation of government services. “We want the UAE Government to develop unique services using innovative tools and advanced technologies that contribute to providing the best services in the world.”
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid said: “We, in the UAE, continue our advanced and innovative journey, to help facilitate services and improve our peoples’ lives. The UAE Government is proof of how innovative technologies have been adopted to promote government work. We want to expand this, and develop an integrated relationship between the government and the UAE community via active partnerships.”
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed said that the UAE Annual Government Meetings have become a nationwide platform to shape the UAE’s future by further unifying government efforts towards attaining sustainable development, while also inspiring various actors to play a greater role in the UAE’s development journey.
“The UAE Government’s experience in excellence reflects our nation’s vision that prioritises sustainable development practices, with a focus on innovative services models and community-oriented initiatives, affirming our approach towards advancing society across all levels,” he added.
Progress to UAE centenary
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed reaffirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has adopted the legacy of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who took on the approach of strengthening cooperation and coordination among all federal and local government bodies, to ensure the spirit of team work shaping the nation’s next 50 years and heading towards UAE Vision 2071.
The remarks came at the Crown Princes’ meeting held on the sidelines of the government meetings.
The meeting was attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council; and Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.
Also present were Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Shaikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and Chairman of Umm Al Quwain Executive Council; and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Executive Council.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid said that the UAE has developed a unique and unified model based on the vision of the late Shaikh Zayed, enabling the nation’s founding fathers to establish the core foundations of the Union, investing in developing its human cadres and sustainability. “This model has strengthened the UAE’s standing in global arenas, anticipating challenges and developing proactive solutions for all vital sectors, while promoting progress and prosperity to accelerate the country’s overall sustainable development goals,” he added.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed said that the UAE is moving in a confident and accelerated pace towards the UAE Vision 2071, and is well-prepared to advance on to the next stage with its proactive agenda.
He underlined that the UAE’s development agenda is based on a model of harmony, cooperation and coordination between federal and local government bodies, that sees the recruiting capable national cadres, as well as building their capacities, so that they contribute further to the nation’s development.
The UAE Government’s Annual Meetings kicked-off on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. The two-day annual meetings saw the attendance of 500 dignitaries, heads of UAE executive boards, ministers, heads of federal government bodies, heads of local government agencies, federal, local, and regional directors, along with assistant agents and executives.