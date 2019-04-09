Dubai: Rain, thunder and lightning hit the UAE in the early hours of Wednesday.

Lightning could be seen flashing against the night sky in Dubai, as residents took to social media to post pictures and video.

The storm came after intermittent light to heavy rain was forecast across the UAE until Sunday by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on its official Twitter account.

The rainfall is due to cloud movement coming up from the Red Sea and Africa, as well as south-easterly winds causing a flow of clouds from the southern and central areas of Saudi Arabia.