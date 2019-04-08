A heavy storm hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Monday morning, as weather forecasters predict cloudy days for the rest of the week. Image Credit: Instagram/ Courtesy: UAE Storm Centre

Dubai: A heavy thunderstorm hit Abu Dhabi city and the Western region on Sunday night and again on Monday morning, bringing in the unstable weather to Dubai and various areas across the UAE.

Dark rain clouds enveloped Abu Dhabi and the Al Dhafra region as rainfall pounded against vehicles and roads, leading police to issue an alert to drive safe and cautiously during the unstable weather.

A video of Monday’s lightning storm in Abu Dhabi was posted on the UAE Storm Centre’s Instagram account.

The convective clouds moved on to Al Ain and Dubai and brought in further rainfall while surprised motorists found themselves in the midst of April showers.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather will be cloudy in general, with some rainfall over scattered areas. Moderate to strong southeasterly to northeasterly winds will blow dust over exposed areas, reaching speeds of 2-30 km/h and up to 40 km/h at times.

Residents can expect the cloudy weather to continue on Tuesday with the chance of scattered showers on the western and coastal areas, which will bring in thunderstorms and a fall in temperatures by Wednesday.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas with a chance of rainfall with thunder at times, especially over western and coastal areas at different periods, with a decrease in temperatures,” said the NCM.