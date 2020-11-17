UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the country today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah will receive rainfall.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 -33°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 17-22°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-31°C, and 23-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Winds are also expected to blow, at a speed of 15– 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and on Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 50-70 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 30-50 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.