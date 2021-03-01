Dubai: It’s going to be a partly cloudy start to the month of March with an increase in temperatures for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy across the UAE.
Temperatures are expected to gradually rise. The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 20 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Tuesday, over some coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The relative humidity is currently at 72 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.