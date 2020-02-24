Residents can expect foggy conditions with poor visibility in some parts

The early morning fog in Abu Dhabi was captured by Gulf News reader Beno Saradzic. He said: “I woke up and saw all the mist.” Image Credit: Beno Saradzic/ Gulf News Reader

Dubai: UAE residents can expect foggy conditions especially in parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Foggy conditions and the formation of mist might impact visibility so if you’re heading outside then take precautions and drive carefully.

The National Center of Meteorology said that cloud cover will increase and such weather conditions are expected to continue during the day.

Temperatures are expected to increase on Monday. Temperatures across the emirates will be between 27°C to 32° Celsius. Current temperatures across the UAE are between 18°C to 22° Celsius.