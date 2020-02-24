Dubai: UAE residents can expect foggy conditions especially in parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Foggy conditions and the formation of mist might impact visibility so if you’re heading outside then take precautions and drive carefully.
The National Center of Meteorology said that cloud cover will increase and such weather conditions are expected to continue during the day.
Temperatures are expected to increase on Monday. Temperatures across the emirates will be between 27°C to 32° Celsius. Current temperatures across the UAE are between 18°C to 22° Celsius.
Strong winds will also be blowing over some parts of the country and in general, seas will be moderate.