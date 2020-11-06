Heading outdoors this morning? Beware of heavy fog.
The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology has warned motorists, in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain, of reduced visibility on the roads. “Chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility at times over some of the Northern coastal and internal areas from 3am till 9am,” said NCM in today’s weather forecast.
Additionally, the skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times.
Maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 36°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-34°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate today at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.