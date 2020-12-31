UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the country, today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over western and eastern areas of the country.”
Also, the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology has warned motorists, in Abu Dhabi, of reduced visibility on the roads. “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over some Western internal areas from 01:00 am till 09:30 am ,” said NCM in today’s weather forecast.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23 -27°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 09-13°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 21-25°C, and 14-18°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times will cause blowing dust and sand at a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will reach up to 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-70 per cent.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.