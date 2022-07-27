Dubai: Rain of different intensities hit nothern parts including Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai early Wednesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology has said that more rain and cloudy weather is expected today with a decrease in temperatures till Thursday.
"An extension of a surface low pressure system from the East of the country, accompanied by an upper air low pressure system, is causing unstable weather in the country. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected, with rainy convective clouds formation over scattered areas of the country," the NCM.
The NCM also issued a yellow and orange weather alert, indicating that convective clouds formation had been monitored over most parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah. Cloud seeding flights will be dispatched to maximise rainfall over the country, the NCM confirmed to Gulf News.
Strong winds at times will cause sand and dust to blow reducing horizontal visibility. Motorists have been asked to drive with caution on roads affected by rain. Strong winds at times are also expected to cause dust storms, further reducing visibility.
The NCM said that "a significant decrease in temperatures" is expected across the country today.
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 33-36°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-34°C, and 24-30°C in the mountainous regions, the NCM said.