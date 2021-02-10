DUBAI: A thick fog blanketed huge swaths of the UAE on Wednesday (February 10, 2021), forcing motorists to navigate roads with poor visibilityز
Motorists were advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility conditions as the thick mist kept the sun out. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has a red-and-yellow flog alert, showing areas of the country with actual fog formation, which is expected to last till about 10.30am on February 10, 2021.
Foggy mornings are a regular feature during this time of the year the UAE. Today's thick mist actually began to settle at about 11pm on Tuesday night as humidity rose. Police advise motorists to take adequate precautions while driving.