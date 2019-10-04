Dubai: There could be a chance of rain over the next four days, according to a forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

You can expect humidity and mist on Saturday and Sunday morning before it becomes fair to partly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of convective cloud formation in the east by evening. On Sunday conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy, temperatures will decrease and the chance of rain will increase in the interiors.

Light to moderate southwesterlies will turn northwesterly by afternoon, freshening at times on Saturday with speeds of 18-28-km/h reaching highs of 38-km/h with slight to moderate sea conditions. By Sunday wind speeds will increase to 20-30-km/h, reaching 45-km/h, blowing up sand and dust with moderate seas becoming rough at times.

On Monday, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, especially in the north and eastern areas, with a chance of rainy convective cloud formation extending to some internal areas.

Moderate to fresh southeasterly to northeasterly winds, will blow up sand at 20-30-km/h reaching 45-km/h with moderate seas again turning rough.

By Tuesday it will be fair to partly cloudy with a probability of some convective clouds formation in the east.