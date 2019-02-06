Abu Dhabi: The brave girl who dodged security and ran to Pope Francis here to deliver a letter on Tuesday morning is a South American from Colombia.
The girl in white and pink pants went under the railings to deliver a letter detailing her special request to the Pope, who was the former cardinal of Buenos Aires, Argentina, also in South America.
In a video interview by Kris Fade of Virgin Radio , the girl was identified as Gabriela.
The girl has been staying in Dubai with her mother for the last one year Gulf News learnt.
The family had not flown in from Colombia to see the Pope, as was earlier reported due to miscommunication.
In the video livestream, which has now gone viral, Pope Francis motioned for the driver to stop upon seeing Gabriela escape security and charge to the Popemobile.
An Emirati security then lifted her up so the Pope could bless her.
Vatican photographers captured the moment—Gabriela’s innocent face, pleading for a brief audience with the pope. The pontiff lovingly touched her head, his lips smiling in admiration.
Gabriela managed to hold the Pope’s hand before the encounter ended. In the interview, her mother said in Spanish that Gabriela wanted the Pope to read the card she had given him.
During his trip back to the Vatican, Pope Francis lauded the girl’s fierce determination.
"This child has a future!" the pontiff told reporters during the flight.
"I liked that. You have to have courage to do that."
Little girls and boys running to the Pope during his public appearances is a common occurrence wherever he goes.
In 2015, a five-year-old girl also ran to Pope Francis during a parade in the US to deliver a crayon-scrawled letter.