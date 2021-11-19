Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has stressed that the world will pay a hefty price if countries don’t cooperate as one team to address climate change.
In the latest in a series of inspirational videos shared by the UAE Vice-President every Friday, Sheikh Mohammed said that climate change is not a fleeting issue; rather, it is a global, long-drawn challenge.
“Even though the UAE is one of the world’s biggest oil exporters, we made the decision 15 years ago to invest in renewable energy and technology with a low-carbon footprint. Climate change is not a temporary issue; rather it is a global long-drawn challenge. If countries of the world don’t cooperate as a team to save the Earth for our future generations, we will pay a hefty price in the future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Through the series Flashes of Leadership, Sheikh Mohammed often shares inspirational messages, anecdotes, leadership experiences and more with the public.