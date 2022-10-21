Abu Dhabi: A school of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins have been spotted swimming off the coast of Saadiyat Island.
The emirate’s environmental sector regulator, the Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi (EAD), has accordingly urged beachgoers to protect the marine creatures, and to report any sightings.
“Spotted! Abu Dhabi’s Indian Ocean humpback dolphins enjoying Saadiyat Island,” the EAD posted on its social media platforms.
Maintain safe distances
“We remind everyone to keep a safe distance from all marine animals, and to be mindful when using boats or jet skis,” the EAD added.
Endangered species
The Indian Ocean humpback dolphin, with scientific name Sousa plumbea, is a medium-sized dolphin that is typically between 2 to 2.8 metres long. It has a fatty hump on the back, and weighs between 150 and 200 kilograms. They can be spotted in coastal waters in groups of up to 10 individuals.
According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the species is endangered in the wild.
Residents and visitors can report sightings through the EAD’s Abu Dhabi Nature app.