Emirates Loto is the UAE's first 'fatwa-approved' lottery Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Loto, the “fatwa-approved” digital “collectable scheme” with optional free entry to a weekly draw, has announced its first-ever winners with 43 players collecting a cash prize.

One extra winner matched five out of six numbers in the live results draw and walked away with Dh350,000. A number of other players matched three out of six, with 1,204 getting a free play for the next draw.

The Emirates Loto winning jackpot numbers were 13, 20, 30, 44, 46, and 49. As there was no winner for the Dh35 million jackpot, the winnings will be increased to Dh40 million for next weekend’s draw.

Paul Sebestyen, CEO of Emirates Loto, said: “It’s great news for the collectable buyer who matched five numbers out of six and won Dh350,000. During difficult times such as these, we are happy to be able to make a change to someone’s life from our first ever draw.”

Regionally-renowned Lebanese presenter and TV personality Wissam Breidy and Indian model, presenter and entrepreneur Aishwarya Ajit announced the results live to viewers across the globe online via the Emirates Loto website and social media platforms.