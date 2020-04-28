UAE's NCM said the teams are expecting cloudy weather, teams on standby for cloud seeding

It's raining in the UAE. The country will see overcast skies, rainfall, thunder and lightning in different intensities between Tuesday and Saturday, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

An NCM official confirmed to Gulf News that nine cloud seeding flights have been completed since April 27, to enhance rainfall in the country, after the weather bureau notices convective cloud formation over the country.

On Tuesday evening, rain was reported in the coastal areas of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm al Quwain.

The senior official said that this weather pattern is normal at this time of the year. He added: We call this period between winter and summer as the transaction period. It's quite a normal weather pattern, nothing unusual about it. For 10-15 days we see a trough from the west of the country moving towards the east. Sometimes it affects the UAE."

The only difference this time is that the trough is moving slowly over the counbtry which will result in cloud activity over the country from time to time till around May 2.

The situation will peak on the weekend, the NCM confirmed.

Starting April 27 evening, the NCM confirmed that their cloud seeding teams were on standby to monitor clouds over the country for cloud seeding, in order to enhance rain activity in the country. The official added: "Around 9 cloud seeding flight have been completed, there are 25 - 30 flares shot into the clouds per flight."

It will be mostly the coastal areas of the UAE, which will see rainfall from time to time. The clouds and rain activity will take place only time to time, "there are gaps between these waves of rainfall," the official explained.

The country's weather bureau has advised residents to exercise caution while driving vehicles during rainfall due to poor horizontal visibility. The NCM also said it is best to avoid wadis where water can collect.

The UAE saw temperatures reaching over 40°C this week. The rainfall is not expected to affect the temperature or cause any noticable dip.

Winds will be moderate to fresh and strong at times especially over the sea, with convective clouds. This will cause blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas, reducing the horizontal visibility at times.

Sea will be moderate to rough especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.