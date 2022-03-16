Dubai: Dubai Police issued an alert for motorists after an accident on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (SMBZ) on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred after the Mirdiff City Center Bridge, in the direction towards Abu Dhabi, Dubai Police tweeted.
Police have urged motorists to drive with caution on the road
