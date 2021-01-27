Abu Dhabi: Residents can anonymously report violations to COVID-19 precautionary measures by contacting the Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman toll-free service on 8002626.
They can also report the violations by sending an SMS to 2828, or by emailing the Police on aman@adpolice.gov.ae, the Police announced on Tuesday.
In a statement released on behalf of the Police by the Abu Dhabi Media Office, the Police urged residents to unite in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Abu Dhabi Police encourages the community to cooperate to protect public health and anonymously report any violations of precautionary measures by contacting the Aman service,” the Police urged.