Dubai: The Ministry of Interior in the UAE released a notice on Monday through their Twitter account in an alert to UAE residents.

The notice said that residents need to be aware that as part of preparing for Arabian Gulf Security 2, loud noises may be heard in the Umm Suqeim area during the month of February. Arabian Gulf Security 2 is a joint tactical exercise involving delegates from GCC member countries.