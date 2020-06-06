Sharjah: A man was caught distributing expired cosmetic products and pest control in Sharjah following a municipality inspection, it was announced on Saturday.
Inspection teams seized a vehicle loaded with the products while its owner was preparing to distribute the goods.
Khalifa Boughanim Al Suwaidi, head of the Municipal Inspection Department in the Municipality of Sharjah City, said daily inspections were able to spot vehicles loaded with cosmetics, body care products and pesticides and that upon checking these items were found to be expired by a number of years. Therefore necessary measures were taken against the vehicle owner and the products were destroyed and the vehicle was seized.
Sharjah Municipality calls upon all residents and visitors to contact them on 993 to report any complaints or violations.