DUBAI

The Ministry of Community Development has declared the creation of the UAE Inventors Society to promote volunteerism in the area of patents, patent awareness, knowledge dissemination and to support national capacities in it.

An announcement to this effect was made by Hessa Eissa Buhumaid, the minister for community development, as per ministerial decision No. 304.

The society is working to give a boost to inventors in technical terms and develop their skills through the establishment of specialised courses, conferences, exhibitions and forums related. The measures will help highlight their inventions and support them technically, artistically and legally.

The objectives of the society are to focus on the role of the inventors in the community and hold them up as examples.

National registry

The society will establish a national registry, besides awards in the areas of various inventions, with support for preparation and development programmes, besides training staff in the field of inventions and investment in inventions of their own or in partnership with others.

The society will undertake in accordance with its declaration to provide advice to governmental and non-governmental organisations in the area of patents and to publish information material to disseminate knowledge and awareness on patents, the adoption of specialised scientific programmes to rehabilitate young people to reach inventions that will benefit humanity, in cooperation with educational institutions and other relevant official bodies and the promotion of Emirati inventors on international forums.

Emirati inventor Ahmed Abdulla Majjan, chairman of the founding UAE inventors committee, expressed his appreciation for the initiative of the minister of community development and Hessa Tahlak, under-secretary for community development and Hamad Al Mannai, director of of the office of the minister and Professor Ahmed Alkhudaim, deputy director.

Focus on innovation

Inventor Ahmed Majan stressed on the UAE’s focus on invention and innovation, artificial intelligence and scientific research with the creation of the University of Mohammed Bin Zayed for Artificial Intelligence and the minister of artificial intelligence. Also the launch of an annual month of innovation shows the keenness of the UAE’s educational institutions to spread and promote the spirit of inventions and innovation in the new generation, he said, adding that the UAE is organising more challenges for inventors, most significantly hosting the 44th competition of global skills.