Abu Dhabi: The alliance between the UAE and Saudi Arabia is a “well-established fact” and underpins stability in the region, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday.

“The Saudi-UAE alliance of bounty is a well-established geostrategic fact for decades to come, and the cornerstone of building stability in the region. We are forging ahead with confidence,” he said on his Twitter.

Dr Gargash’s remarks were made after a visit to Saudi Arabia by His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces.

He discussed with Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad the situation in Yemen, mainly in the troubled coastal city of Aden.

During the visit, the UAE and Saudi Arabia urged the Yemeni sides locked in a dispute over Aden to heed “language of dialogue and reason" for the country's interests.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed paid a distinguished visit to sisterly Saudi Arabia. Meetings of sincere fraternity continue,” commented Dr Gargash.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are co-leading a military campaign in Yemen against the Iran-allied Al Houthi militants.