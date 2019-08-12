Sheikh Mohamed with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Image Credit: Twitter

Jeddah: King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, were present.

King Salman welcomed Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed’s visit and reiterated the depth of fraternal relations binding the two countries and people. He said the Saudi-Emirati relations are getting stronger in the light of both leaderships’ keenness to develop and broaden them.

The talks touched upon the Saudi-Emirati deeply-rooted and solid ties and a number of topics and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern. The two leaders also discussed the developments in the region and challenges facing it.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia is the main pillar of the region’s security and stability as well as its safety valve against risks and threats the region may experience

He highlighted that the Kingdom enjoys a significant weight and influence on the regional and international arenas, and it embraces a policy of wisdom, poise, resolve and determination under the leadership of King Salman.

Sheikh Mohamed said the Emirati-Saudi relation was, still and will remain strong and solid because it is based on firm foundations of fraternity, solidarity and common destiny, in addition to the political will of the leaderships of the two countries and fraternal bonds of love, respect and appreciation binding the two peoples.

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia stands together, strongly and persistently in one rank against the forces that threaten the region’s security and its peoples ' right to development, progress and prosperity,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He added: “Since its establishment in 2015, the Saudi-led Arab coalition to restore legitimacy in Yemen has played a historic role and stood firmly against attempts to hijack Yemen. The coalition will press ahead with its efforts to ensure that the Yemenis will enjoy development and progress, and will continue its role alongside the Yemeni people and support all efforts that help them achieve their interests at the present and the future.”

Sheikh Mohamed underlined that the two countries share the same views and stands regarding Yemen. “There is an agreement between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and they call on the rival Yemeni parties to immediately cease fire and favour the language of dialogue and reason and the interest of Yemen over any other considerations.”

He expressed his great appreciation for Saudi Arabia's wisdom in inviting Yemeni parties in Aden to dialogue sessions in Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Mohamed stressed that this call reflects the kingdom’s keenness on Yemen’s stability and represent an important framework for defusing strife and achieving solidarity among the people of one nation, because dialogue is the only key to settlement of any disagreements among Yemenis.