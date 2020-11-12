It will be a pleasant day in the UAE today, with partly cloudy skies in some areas. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology said that it will be partly cloudy in the eastern areas of the country, especially Fujairah.
The NCM has also issued a fog alert in parts of Abu Dhabi, and around Sharjah and Ajman, warning motorists to drive cautiously.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the country see a slight decrease. Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 31-35°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-34°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
Light breeze is expected throughout the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime."
The weather bureau added that humidity across the country will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some Western areas with a probability of mist formation.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.