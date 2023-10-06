ubai: The second edition of the Ameen Forum, set to take place in Dubai, will delve into the pivotal roles played by economies and security industries amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Under the distinguished patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, this forum is scheduled for October 9, operating under the theme "Security as the Pillar of the Modern Economy... The Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Organised by Al Ameen Service and hosted at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, this event will closely look into the intricate intersections between security institutions, modern technology, and manufacturing companies.

It aims to address the profound implications stemming from rapid technological advancements and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Furthermore, the forum will serve as a platform for insightful discussions surrounding future challenges in these domains.

The Ameen Forum is set to offer a comprehensive perspective on the evolving landscape of security and the broader economy as they navigate the transformative Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Panelists

A high-powered lineup of speakers will feature Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Faisal Sulaitin, Executive Director of Dubai Economic Security Centre; Amer Sharaf, Executive Director of the Cybersecurity Systems and Services Sector, Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC); and David Urban, Founder of Futurewide, which specialises in studying technological changes worldwide.

The event will foster discussions on advancements in the security and economic sectors, with a focus on the crucial role of increasing awareness among individuals and communities to address swift transformations.

The Al Ameen Service stated that the Forum seeks to shed light on how the security industry is adapting to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the role of security institutions in enhancing their capabilities in line with the rapid developments in the sector.

Challenges, strategies

The role of technology manufacturers in the era of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4.0) in designing secure systems for users and communities will also be the focus of discussions, alongside potential future challenges and strategies to address them in order to better protect societies.

The Al Ameen Service emphasised that the Fourth Industrial Revolution encompasses critical social, security, economic, and cultural dimensions. This underscores the necessity for heightened security awareness and underscores the need for thorough research into the potential impact of this revolution on both societies and individuals.

The service also highlighted the importance of establishing precise frameworks, methodologies, and legislation to mitigate its negative effects.