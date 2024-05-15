Dubai: Want to know how you can help the UAE stop the spread of mosquitoes? If you spot an increase of mosquitoes in certain areas, all you have to do is call your emirate’s health department or municipal authority, in order to address the issue.

The UAE’s anti-mosquito campaign

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) launched the first phase of the campaign in February 2022 and will continue it until May 2025. On May 4, MOCCAE and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) started the third phase of the campaign, after the recent heavy rainfall across the UAE that led to an increase in the spread of mosquitoes in in water pools and damp areas.

In order to curb the growth mosquitoes in the UAE, MOCCAE needs the help of citizens and residents to collaborate with authorities to report any sightings or breeding locations of mosquitoes through the call centre 800 3050.

During the third phase of their campaign, MOCCAE emphasised that all the materials deployed in mosquito control are safe for human beings, exclusively targeting the eradication of mosquitoes.

How Abu Dhabi is targeting mosquitoes

Recently, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) announced that it has expanded its services to include public health pest control services. This means that ADPHC will process service requests concerning the monitoring and control of pests in residences, public areas and facilities.

How to book pest control services in Abu Dhabi

ADPHC urged residents to book pest control services through the Abu Dhabi Government contact centre – 800555, or through the emirate’s official government services app – ‘TAMM’ which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices.

If you are interested in booking pest control services, here’s how you can do it online:

· Open the TAMM app, and login with your UAE Pass. On the homepage, type in ‘Household Pest Control’ in the search bar. Then, tap on the ‘Start Service’ button.

· Fill in the application detailing the ‘pest type’, for example mosquitoes. It is important to note that the service is provided only inside residential areas, excluding commercial, industrial, private developer areas, investment establishments and public areas, farms and stockyards.

· Next, enter your address, and contact details. Then, submit the application.

Once you submit the application, you will receive a reference number via SMS or email. When the application is approved you will receive a call to schedule the timing for the pest control. Also, the service requires someone to be at home while pest control is being conducted.

How to book Dubai’s free public pest control service

Dubai Health Authority has also raised awareness about common mosquito breeding grounds, informing residents of the places that they should regularly clean. These include:

• Car tyres

• Submerged agricultural containers

• Permanent and temporary plastic pools

• Used drinking water bottles and their lids

• Stagnant water in artificial turf areas

• Water barrels

• Fountains

• Water reservoirs

• Trash receptacles