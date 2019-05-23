Dubai: Omeir Travel Agency is providing 104 complimentary Umrah packages for members of the UAE Armed Forces.
The packages, which are part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility this Ramadan, include travel, accommodation and transportation.
Abdullah Bin Omeir, CEO of Omeir Travel Agency, said: “This initiative that offers complimentary Umrah packages to the heroes of our armed forces is a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices of our courageous soldiers and a reaffirmation of our unwavering vision that places community action at the top of our priorities. We constantly strive to be a national travel agency that understands all the needs of our customers and works to provide them with the best possible service.”