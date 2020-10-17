Dubai: The public bus service to Global Village will resume on October 25, this time with deluxe coaches, when the new season starts, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed on Saturday.
The RTA has decided to resume the operation of the four bus routes that serve Global Village, an outdoor cultural, shopping and entertainment attraction, from the start of its new season 2020-2021. RTA will also resume the electric abra (traditional boat) tourist services inside the Village on October 25, coinciding with the silver jubilee of the destination. Global village will remain open until April 18, 2021.
“We will ensure the implementation of preventive health measures on-board public buses and at stations to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 among riders, drivers and staffs at stations. The four routes are: Route 102 from Rashidiya Metro Station, Route 103 from Union Metro Station, Route 104 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, and Route 106 from Mall of Emirates Metro Station,” said Ahmad Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.
Ahmed Bahrozyan
“This time we will be using deluxe Volvo coaches for lifting riders heading to the Global Village. The service feature high comfort and safety levels that will add more pleasure to the journey to and from the Global Village during the new tourist season,” he added.
RTA has also approved a plan to operate three electric abras to serve guests of Global Village this season. The service proved “extremely popular” among visitors over the past 10 seasons, Bahrozyan said. “We are now putting the final touches towards the launch of the Silver Jubilee season of the Global Village. The comfort and safety of our guests and employees remain our top priority. We look forward to offering everyone an exceptional season by all standards,” said Bader Annohi, CEO, Global Village.