'We crossed the Sharjah-Dubai border and were slowly arriving to the school area. Then, the Vice Principal called and informed us that we should turn the bus around and head back home'. Picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: On Wednesday morning I woke up at 5.30am and got ready for school as usual. My school is in Dubai and I live in Sharjah, so it takes a while to get there. I am on the bus by 6.15am.

So, I got ready and headed for the bus. There was an abundance of rain coming down. Throughout my ride to school, the rainfall began to increase and eventually started to drip into my bus. Normally the school would give us a day off if a lot of rain is happening, but no; the school didn’t confirm anything yet. So, we just kept on driving.

Eventually we crossed the Sharjah-Dubai border and were slowly arriving to the school area. Then, the Vice Principal called and informed us that we should turn the bus around and head back home.

‘At least the rain stopped,’ I thought to myself, but what we didn’t account for, was what the rain left behind – the flooded streets. That added so much time to our journey. The students who lived in Dubai were at the school and they were studying while we were stuck in the bus, heading back home.

So, we had a long tedious ride back home. We were in the bus for SIX HOURS. There were students who needed to use the bathroom. So, the driver stopped by restaurants so that we could go inside to use their toilets.

Today our school timings were cut short to 11.30am and the students there were sent home. The funny (not so funny) part was, that most students arrived to their houses, while we were still navigating the roads of Sharjah. The rain caused a lot of flooding, cars got stuck on roads and people were walking very uncomfortably on the streets and the small sidewalks. I finally got home by 12.30pm.

Well, this was how my morning went. I hope nothing like this in the future happens again.