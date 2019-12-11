Dubai: Thick fog, thunder and rain greeted UAE residents on Wednesday morning. Skyscrapers on Shaikh Zayed Road, near the Downtown Dubai area were hidden behind a thick blanket of fog.
The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa disappeared behind fog that made visibility poor. The fog later moved towards Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).
Rain lashed against morning traffic, causing congestion on the main highway and adjoining flyovers.
The sky was overcast and cool strong winds were blowing in the area. According to reports by the National Center of Meteorology, this weather is expected to continue over the weekend.
If you’re in the UAE, take precautions when heading outdoors.