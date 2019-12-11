Cool winds and heavy rain lashed parts of the city on Wednesday morning

Fog covered parts of the Dubai skyline this morning Image Credit: Shreya Bhatia/ Gulf news

Dubai: Thick fog, thunder and rain greeted UAE residents on Wednesday morning. Skyscrapers on Shaikh Zayed Road, near the Downtown Dubai area were hidden behind a thick blanket of fog.

The tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa disappeared behind fog that made visibility poor. The fog later moved towards Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

Shreya Bhatia, Readers Interactivity Journalist

Rain lashed against morning traffic, causing congestion on the main highway and adjoining flyovers.

The sky was overcast and cool strong winds were blowing in the area. According to reports by the National Center of Meteorology, this weather is expected to continue over the weekend.