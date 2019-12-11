Wednesday morning saw heavy rains hit various parts of the UAE including Dubai

Gulf News reader @jajasaldana shared this image of the rain on Twitter using the hashtag #dubairain Image Credit: Twitter/@jajasaldana

Dubai: The hashtag #dubairain was trending on Twitter on Wednesday morning with people sharing photos and videos of the rain. The shift from summer to winter in the UAE is accompanied by convective clouds, which offers conducive conditions for UAE's cloud seeding initiative.

The rains on Wednesday disrupted traffic and also affected a few flights at Dubai International Airport. In Sharjah, some schools leniently allowed students to stay home owing to the difficulty in getting to school due to the traffic.