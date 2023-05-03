Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai took to Instagram on Tuesday, to share snapshots of his ongoing trip to the Land of the Rising Sun.

The snapshots shared on his Instagram feed and Stories show him enjoying fine dining and sashimi, exploring the streets of Tokyo, and at a roastery participating in a coffee-tasting session.

In the caption, he wrote: “I love #Japan.”

One of the photos shows that Sheikh Hamdan visited Tokyo’s 3110NZ by LDH Kitchen, which functions as an art gallery during the day and becomes a sushi restaurant at night with just eight counter seats at the bar. The space was created by Nanzuka, an acclaimed Japanese art dealer, who teamed up with Sushi Saito, known to be one of the best sushi restaurants in the world, with a longstanding tenure as a three-star Michelin restaurant for the past 10 years.

Sheikh Hamdan visited Tokyo’s 3110NZ by LDH Kitchen, known for being an art gallery in the daytime and an omakase sushi restaurant by night. Image Credit: @faz3/Instagram

The Crown Prince of Dubai, who is an avid photographer, also shared some beautiful street photography featuring life in Japan, including a stunning photo of a Japanese monk.

Sheikh Hamdan often shares snapshots from his trips abroad. In January this year, he shared photos of skiing in Courchevel, enjoying the winter weather in the French Alps.

Spring weather, which usually lasts from March to May in Japan, is the ideal time to travel to the country. The weather is pleasant and it’s the right time for those who want to see Japan’s famous cherry blossoms.

If you are a UAE resident and Japan has been on your travel bucket list, then here’s some good news. Applying for a visa to Japan is now easier for UAE residents. According to a recent announcement we published in our Living in UAE section, UAE residents can now apply for an eVisa, which allows them to visit and explore Japan for up to 90 days.