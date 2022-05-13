Dubai: Avela Bulali Mbokodi’s hope of winning with Emirates Draw never wavered over the past nine months. Now, the 40-year old South African expatriate’s faith and patience were rewarded after winning Dh77,777 in the latest weekly draw.

Mbokodi said the first thing he did after confirming his winnings was race to his wife’s workplace to share the great news. He added: “My wife’s a practical woman who doesn’t really believe in raffle draws, but she shared my joy when I showed her the confirmation email and reminded me that I had always said that I’d win one day with Emirates Draw — and now I have.”

The couple will use the prize money towards a down payment for a villa in their current community.

Mbokodi shared: “I’ve been participating since Emirates Draw started in September. I was excited by its concept and each month, I’d buy two sets of tickets, first is six tickets — I’d select two numbers, my wife the next two sets, and my nine-year-old son the final set. The second ticket is one I’d randomly purchase during the month. I never stopped believing and I couldn’t believe my luck when I finally won.”

Pakistani expat Khawer Saaed says he will use his winnings to help family. Image Credit:

Another winner

Khawer Saaed, another regular participant, also won Dh77,777. The 29-year old Pakistani expatriate, who works in IT services, plans to use his winnings for charity and for his family. He said: “I was very happy when I found out that I won after checking my account, especially since I won Dh77 a month ago. I’m going to visit my family in the next two or three months and I can’t wait to celebrate with them.”

How to play?

Entrants can choose to participate in the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting coral polyps. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. With their purchase, participants are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.