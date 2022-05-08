Dubai: Emirates Draw hosted their weekly draw for what is touted as the biggest prize in the UAE - Dh100 million. The person who holds the ticket which can match the random chosen number from right to left will walk home with this life-changing amount.
The random chosen number on Sunday was 0537371. There were no tickets bought matching this exact 7-digit number, and therefore, there were no winners for the grand prize.
Smaller prizes were won by matching 4 or less numbers in the randomly chosen number from right to left..
Seven guaranteed winners are also chosen every week - each of them win Dh77,777. On May 08, the following ticket holders were chosen who won a guaranteed amount of Dh77,777 each.
Details to follow