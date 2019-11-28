Disruption happened between 7am and 9am on Thursday morning

Sharjah: Six Air Arabia flights bound for Sharjah were diverted to Ras Al Khaimah due to suspected drone activity on Thursday morning.

The diversions happened between 7am and 9am but they departed for Sharjah a short time after they arrived in Ras Al Khaimah.

One passenger tweeted, “Pilot said #Sharjah airport airspace has just reopened after drone activity. He said 8 flights were diverted to Ras al-Khaimah-don’t know about other Emirates.”

Gulf News is awaiting comment from Air Arabia and Sharjah Airport.