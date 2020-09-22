Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, visited the ‘Photographs in Dialogue’ exhibition at the Etihad Museum on Tuesday.
The historical photographs on display chronicle the diplomatic relationship between the UAE and UK that began in the 1960s and early 1970s, in the lead up to the foundation of the UAE in 1971. The exhibition also explores the art of photography, including how photographs were developed before the digital age and preserved to document significant moments in history.
See more
- Shelby GT 500: The most powerful Ford Mustang reaches the UAE
- UAE-Israel peace deal signing ceremony in pictures
- IPL in UAE: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore ready to celebrate their 21st
- IPL in UAE: Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings in the field and on film
- News in pictures: Amazon to hire 100,000 people, Kerala gold smuggling, Sally to hit Mexico, Russia vaccine, UAE mid-day break, Delhi COVID tests…
Sheikha Latifa highlighted the importance of documenting, archiving and preserving photographs as part of chronicling the vibrant history of the UAE. She also highlighted the importance of collaborations “in providing the public an opportunity to explore and gain a better understanding of the past and how it has shaped the country’s present.”
The exhibition is the first regional joint project undertaken by the Etihad Museum and the National Portrait Gallery, London, It is being held in collaboration with Dubai Culture and with the support of the British Council.
It is open to the public until March 25 next year. Photographs in Dialogue showcases photographs loaned from the collections of the National Portrait Gallery, London, and from collections in the UAE.