Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid on Saturday received President Ueli Maurer of the Swiss Confederation. Image Credit: WAM

DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received President Ueli Maurer of the Swiss Confederation on Saturday.

While welcoming the visiting Swiss President, Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of further developing ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Swiss Confederation to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Sheikh Mohammed commended Switzerland's early voting for Dubai's bid to host the Expo 2020, saying the international event receives proper attention and consistent follow-up from the UAE leadership and government as well as other institutions to produce it in the best manner possible.

President Maurer expressed his delight at his country's participation in the Expo 2020.

He said that during his state visit to the UAE, he and a Swiss high-level delegation will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Swiss pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai South.

The meeting tackled ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries across finance and business sectors.

The Swiss President expressed his confidence in the UAE economy, affirming the interest of Swiss banks to expand cooperation with their UAE counterparts.

While exchanging views with Sheikh Mohammed on the latest regional and global developments, the Swiss leader lauded the prudent, balanced policy of the UAE leadership and its support for peace and stability in the region and worldwide.