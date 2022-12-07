Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the start of the third phase of health insurance in the emirate, during a meeting with heads and representatives of government departments.
This stage includes two categories: Insurance for the parents of citizens employed with Sharjah Government and Sharjah Police, both father and the mother, and free treatment at the University Hospital in Sharjah for citizens of 55 years of age and above, whether the person is a beneficiary of social assistance or not.
The approximate number of beneficiaries of the decision is more than 30,000 people.
This directive was revealed on Wednesday by Afaf Al Mirri, Head of the Social Services Department in Sharjah, during an intervention on the “Direct Line” programme, which is broadcast on Sharjah Radio of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
Meanwhile, Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, during his intervention on the direct line, said the department has put work teams on standby to implement the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah.
With regard to the first category, which includes parents of citizens of Sharjah Government employees, they will be contacted by the “Human Resources” teams.
As for the second category, which includes citizens of 55 years of age and over, eligible candidates are requested to send copies of their “official documents, ID card and a personal photo” via the “WhatsApp” number (0507856717). The insurance will be activated via the identity card directly.