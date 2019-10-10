Madrid

Spanish language editions of a number of historical and literary works by His Highness Shaikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, were launched at the Teatro Real Opera House in Madrid on Thursday.

The Sharjah Ruler said, “Our presence here in Spain is aimed at forging a common future based on love and affection, and meeting new people without any hidden agenda.

“It is no longer hard to meet others, or introduce ourselves to them like before. I used to think that my quest of discovery was like running after a mirage, but soon I found that others are looking for us too, and want to meet us. In the beginning, it was with the UK through cultural exchange; then came Germany and France, followed by Italy, and now, Spain.

“We share a special relationship with Spain; the country is truly close to us. We left our names in your valleys and on your walls. We decorated your nation with our monuments, our culture. We have come to you again today, seeking your love and friendship, recalling a fond past that has connected our cultures forever. To this day, that we are proud of Spain, and hope you are proud of us as well,” Shaikh Sultan added.

He concluded his speech by calling on the Spanish community to work towards creating a new history of relationships with the Arab and larger Muslim world, join hands and chart a common future with the advancement of individuals and communities at its heart.

Afterwards, Dr Shaikh Sultan signed a number of copies of his translated works including My Early Life, the three volumes of Hadeeth Al Thakira, I Condemn, A Memorandum for Historians on the Innocence of Ibn Majid, The White Shaikh, The Rebel Prince and The Buried Grudge.