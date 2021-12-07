Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed during the opening of a state-of-the-art dialysis centre in Al Twar area in Dubai on Tuesday. Image Credit: DMO

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, reaffirmed that Dubai government gives the health sector a top priority.

“We are committed to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to continue to develop the health sector and strengthen Dubai’s position in providing health care services,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed during the opening of a state-of-the-art dialysis centre in Al Twar area in Dubai on Tuesday. Image Credit: DMO

The remarks were made by Sheikh Hamdan as he opened a state-of-the-art dialysis centre in Al Twar area. The new facility is regarded as the latest and most sophisticated centre, in terms of its design and implementation of the best international medical protocols.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) also announced the opening of another new dialysis centre in Al Barsha.

“We laud the private sector for supporting efforts aiming at developing medical facilities, as the integration of roles between various bodies is a key part of our work strategy,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Best practices

Equipped with the latest technologies and compliant with global best practices and protocols, the two new centres have been designed to maximse customer convenience. Staffed by qualified medical and administrative personnel, the centres provide customers with high-quality specialised services.

The two new centres reflect Dubai’s strategy to develop integrated medical facilities to enhance the health and wellbeing of the community in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan was received at the Al Twar dialysis centre by Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority and Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector of IACAD.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasised the importance of providing specialised health centres with international standards in Dubai, especially in areas of medical specialisation that are seeing a growing demand for services. He further said the continuous development of the health sector is one of the highest priorities of the Dubai government. The Crown Prince of Dubai praised the role of the private sector and associations in the healthcare industry for supporting the development of medical facilities in Dubai.

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) and a number of charities contributed to the development of the new dialysis centres with the support of the Dubai Health Authority.

Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), also expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan for his support for charitable activities in Dubai. The UAE’s humanitarian ethos has made it one of the most giving countries in the world, he said. Al Shaibani also extended his thanks to all those who contributed to this initiative, which, he said, enhances Dubai’s position as a global centre for charitable and humanitarian activities.

Al Basha dialysis centre

The Al Barsha dialysis centre, which was funded by a generous donation from the sons of the late Abdul Salam Rafiea, serves the needs of patients suffering from kidney failure who require regular dialysis. The centre also provides preventive medical services in the field of nephrology.