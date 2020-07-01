If you are on an expired visit or tourist visa, you need to go near Terminal 2

Dubai: All illegal visitors in Dubai whose visas expired before March 1, 2020 and willing to leave the country, will need to the deportation centre near Terminal 2 to take their fingerprint, with a valid passport or travel document, an official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the UAE authorities had announced a waiver of visa violation fines for people whose visas expired before March 1 if they could leave the country before August 18. This would give overstaying visitors a grace period of three months (from May 18 when the waiver was announced) to arrange their return. Such visa holders would also be exempt from procedures that block re-entry in to the UAE i.e. they could come back to the country with new visas if and when that happens.

According to Dubai Police, Al Qusais Police Station was the checking center for people holding expired visit visas as it has the fingerprint section of the Criminal Investigation Department, but due to overcrowding, police decided to move the section to the deportation center for violators department close to Terminal 2 at Dubai Airport.

Brigadier Yousef Al Adidi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, and head of Police Stations Directors Council, said that violators from different nationalities can go to the new center.

“We provided tent for visitors, rest areas, distributing masks to the people who didn’t follow precautionary measures, but the station witnessed crowds despite facilitating the procedures,” Brig Al Adidi said.

“Dubai Police has decided to transfer the procedures to the deportation center as it has much space and we added more fingerprints devices to enhance the service.”

Al Adidi, said the new step was necessary to follow the precautionary measures to curb COVID-19 spread and cut time and effort.

“People need to carry their passport and copy of their expired visit visa and the airline ticket,” Brig Al Adidi added.

The order to waive fines was issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on May 2020.

The presidential order includes a full waiver of fines for people with expired entry or residency permits willing to leave the country between May 18 to August 18, 2020.

On June, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, said that people with entry or residency permits that expired before March 1, 2020, will not have to pay fines and only need to have passport and airline ticket to leave the country.

The order includes a waiver of fines on expired Emirates ID, work permits, absconding violators from their sponsors and violators of work contracts.

How to waive your visa fines

• If you have expired UAE residency before March 1, 2020, then buy one way ticket, take your passport and go to the airport

• If you have expired entry permits like visit or tourist visa before March 1, 2020, then get your ticket, prepare your passport and go to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah or RAK airport six hours before the departure.