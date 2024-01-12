Dubai: Nora Achmaoui is one of the main hosts of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. And she is also a multi-millionaire at the age of 28. In fact, she became a multi-millionaire three years ago when she was just 25. And before that, she was a millionaire.

Now, you would think what is she all about.

Well, Achmaoui is a successful content creator and, according to her, it is not all just luck that has brought her to where she is.

Her Instagram handle @noriyanori has over 596,000 followers on Instagram.

“I came to Dubai three years ago. I always wanted to make it big in the Middle East. And today, I don’t regret my decision to move to the UAE three years ago.”

Social media star and content creator Nora Achmaoui, 38, shared her passion at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan | Gulf News

Couple success

Achmaoui said her success has come from saying “No” to certain work and at the same time grabbing opportunities real quick for work that matters.

Her husband Khalid Alherani (@khalid.alherani) also happens to be a video creator and at 25, is also a multi-millionaire.

Their Instagram together @noraandkhalid has a massive following with 1.2 million followers.

Achmaoui was already on YouTube and other social media platforms in Germany, where she lived before coming to UAE

It was really in Dubai that her popularity and social media earnings massively shot up.

Dream and work

“UAE is a land of opportunity and there is so much potential for content creation. One has to just dream and work towards its realisation.”

She said there are different income streams that generate revenues for content creators. Snapchat and YouTube actually have funds to generate income.

And then it is all about reinvesting that to build your content.

Relatable content

Tarek Sakik at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan | Gulf News

Tarek Sakik, chief executive officer of Sash & Company, is a celebrity podcaster. “My ultimate desire is to always stay in contact with the youth and transfer knowledge that I have gathered in my years of experience.”

Sakik’s page @takhayaal has 477,000 followers on Instagram, and the number is on the rise.

Driven by his passion, Sakik underscores the importance of captivating storytelling, stressing the need to connect with the audience through compelling content. By incorporating personal anecdotes seamlessly into a narrative, he enhances the relatability and overall enjoyment of the listening experience.

“There is a need for continuous learning and adaptation in the dynamic podcasting industry. Aspiring podcasters need to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth and innovation,” he said.

A scene outside the iconic Emirates Towers, during the two-day 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan | Gulf News

Investing in content creation

According to Sakik, it can be a while before content creators start reaping financial rewards for their work.

“The cost of creating content is high. You need to invest in cameras, studios, a team to edit content. It all is an investment.”

“I believe that YouTube by far is one of the biggest revenue generators. Podcasts, on the other hand, can be an expensive content to produce for it involves investing in a studio, camera, audio device and a team to hold it all together.”

Ayman Al Yaman (left), 20, takes a selfie with a fellow content creator at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan | Gulf News

Ayman Al Yaman, 20, has tasted the success of content creation. His TikTok boasts of 1.5 million followers, Instagram has 1.2 million followers. He is the founder of a marketing agency called Bottle Flip Agency.

When asked if he is a millionaire already, Yaman shrugged the question and said: “One day I am a millionaire, one day I am not.”

Yaman said he creates content on all things luxury – yachts, cars, mansions and more.

What made him the social media star

“From a young age I wanted to be on social media. I started little by little and today I have grown multi-fold.”

Formula for success

Vishen Lakhiani shares his experiences during his "Turning 3 Million Followers into $10 million" session. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan | Gulf News

Vishen Lakhiani, a Malaysian entrepreneur of Indian descent, shared his formula for achieving success on social media. At the 1 Billion Followers Summit, Lakhiani said after touching 40, he decided to get into social media after meeting celebrated author Jay Shetty.

Today his net worth is about $40 million, with a constant revenue stream.

How it happened

In 2003, Lakhiani founded MindValley, a company that creates online learning experiences.

The company quickly became one of the world’s most popular online learning platforms. It currently boasts over 1 million users in more than 100 countries and offers courses on everything from personal development to entrepreneurship.

The rest, they say, is history.