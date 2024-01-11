See: Top 10, Hollywood, Bollywood and other films, shows to watch this weekend, including Katrina Kaif’s ‘Merry Christmas’ and Arabic film ‘El Hareefa’
Thriller, documentary, comedy, action ... take your pick for this weekend
Merry Christmas (UAE cinemas): 'Merry Christmas' gives us the unusual and unexpected lead pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi — remember the bad guy in ‘Jawan’? Two strangers meet on Christmas and fall in love. However, their romance seems to be short-lived as the Christmas cheer turns into something sinister. First reviews coming in have showered praise on the lead pair’s performance as well as the outstanding plot. Be prepared for a rollercoaster ride.
The Beekeeper (UAE cinemas): The Jason Statham-starrer follows the story of a man’s vengeance that soon becomes a matter of national discourse after it is revealed that he is a former member of the powerful organisation, The Beekeepers. This movie does seem to be a better fit for Jason Statham after ‘Meg 2’, but it still doesn't quite deliver with the plot. However, if you are an action enthusiast, maybe this film will work for you.
El Hareefa (UAE cinemas): Here’s a feel-good Arabic film to brighten your weekend. Maged is cruising along a luxurious life, but circumstances change all that and he is forced to move from his private school to a public one. However, Maged’s football skills come to his rescue as he earns the respect of his new friends and joins their street football team. Together, they dream of joining the El Hareefa school tournament to win the one million pound prize money. The film stars Nour El Nabawy, Ahmed Ghozzi, Nour Ehab, Khaled El Zahaby, Ahmed Hossam, and Bayoumi Fouad.
Captain Miller (UAE cinemas): An anti-colonial film with Dhanush in lead, ‘Captain Miller’ explores the story of a militant who fights against British rule and ends up bringing about a revolution. This film is action-packed with a plot that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The buzz around the film has been unstoppable as it explores aspects that are yet to become a staple in Tamil cinema.
Ana W Ibn Khalti (UAE cinemas): This Arabic film offers plenty of laughs as two cousins engage in some traditional rivalry, common with cousins, to see who's the better of the two. In the end, they discover that the real victory belongs to the family and that everyone is best loved by those around them. Directed by Ahmad Saleh, the film stars Ali Loka, Bayoumi Fouad, Hanadi Mhanna, Mimi Gamal, Sara Abdelrahman, and Sayed Ragab.
HanuMan (UAE cinemas): 'HanuMan' is the result of director Prasanth Varma’s childhood dream of being a superhero. He recently shared how he would put spiders on his hand in the hope of being bitten and becoming Spider-Man! Featuring an ensemble cast of Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai, it is touted to be the first Telugu superhero film and the beginning of a cinematic universe.
Killer Soup (Netflix): Bollywood's latest comedy thriller, ‘Killer Soup’, with Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, follows the story of a cook who dreams of opening a restaurant, but her husband's refusal stops her from doing so. Adamant to open the restaurant of her dreams, she comes up with a master plan that is sure to get her to the goal. Although a difficult genre, ‘Killer Soup's’ addictive plot will keep you hooked.
Wedding.con (Prime Video): The world is no stranger to online scams, but what happens when something as sacred as marriage is used as a ploy to con women? Watch Prime Video's recent documentary, wedding.con, to see how five women seeking to get married get trapped and swindled by fake grooms online.
Succession (OSN+): Soon after the head of a big conglomerates decides to retire, his four children follow their own ways to come out on top. The recent Golden Globe winner is filled with drama and dysfunction. It's a funny and ironic peek into how the monsters created from capitalism slowly watch their foundations crumble. The four-season drama makes for an entertaining watch.
Beef (Netflix): A show that is difficult to be tied down to one genre, ‘Beef’, the Ali Wong-starrer, has captured many hearts. The existential and humorous situation that the two main leads find themselves in is beyond relatable. The story follows two people from different social classes and their road rage altercations with each other. The chaotic plot and the extremely hilarious dialogues are worth a watch.
