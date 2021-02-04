Gulf News distribution staff on the new bikes outside the Gulf News office in Dubai Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The fleet of 300 bikes is new. The livery is new. And their motto – safe, fast and timely delivery. This is the Gulf News print distribution team, equipped and ready, post vaccination against COVID-19 to serve each and every subscriber with dedication and sincerity.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director Publications, Gulf News, said: “Speed to market is of essence when it comes to business. And we do emphasise that but to us, as an organisation, the safety of our people is paramount. Our people are our wealth.

The Gulf News distribution team of 300 members, all riding Bajaj Avenger 220cc, are sporting new blue T-shirts, and transporting the newspapers in new branded bags, which are environmentally friendly. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“We value our news boys and distribution team immensely because without them, the Gulf News print edition will never reach its destination. They face daily challenges to ensure the newspaper reaches our subscribers’ doorsteps every single day on time. No matter the condition, be it wind, rain, sunshine or fog, they are always at the right place at the right moment.

“I feel that the distribution team is happy with the new and improved bikes, along with the COVID-19 vaccine shots, as all these measures protect them. And a happy workforce also means a happy subscriber. Because the customer will be confident of the safety of the product they receive and be happy with what they paid for.

We are thankful for the overwhelming response received to our new subscription offer and are looking forward to adding more members to our Gulf News readers’ community. - Abdul Hamid Ahmad, CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director Publications, Gulf News

The annual subscription offer of Dh350 is providing huge savings for both first-time and renewing subscribers as its value is worth Dh935 - #ItPaysToBeInformed

Residents can easily avail of the promotion by subscribing through Gulf News Store on store.gulfnews.com or by calling 600 587234.

Attractive offers

The Dh350 Gulf News subscription offer along with prime content gives a subscriber:

Dh130 Voucher from Dubai Garden Glow (2 vouchers of Dh65 each)

Dh100 Voucher from Aster Pharmacy on non-pharma products, excluding baby foods

Dh100 Voucher from Aster Opticals

Dh100 Voucher from Gofood for purchase of Food

Dh55 Voucher from Eros Now 06 months’ membership

Dh50 Voucher from Chicking (2 vouchers of Dh25 each)

And Dh400 cash back when applying for a Deem Credit Card

New motorbikes, uniforms and bags

COVID-19 vaccinated

The entire distribution team of Gulf News received their vaccination shots for COVID-19 recently. Medical staff from MediQ Healthcare LLC (a subsidiary of Tamouh Healthcare LLC), came to the Gulf News headquarters in Dubai, to administer the vaccine.

Safe, fast, efficient

Potru Raju, Director, Circulation Sales and Distribution, Gulf News, said the new fleet has re-energised the newsboys. “No target is too high and no customer is too far to reach for this highly motivated force. The entire distribution staff of 300-plus delivery boys are now energised with brand new motorbikes. The team now sports new T-shirts for the subscription promotion.

Safety first: All GN circulation staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“The entire field force has been provided vaccination against COVID-19, thereby protecting themselves as well as our subscribers. Our boys are highly experienced in the field with an average experience of around 20 years in the local market. This force is the best in the business and raring to go out and prove themselves yet again in the subscription promotion and triumph over many more challenges in the future.”

Farooq Ahmed, Manager, MIS and Dispatch, added: “Our distributors are working 365 days in all the challenging conditions. We have replaced the entire fleet with 300-plus brand new bikes.”

Gulf News newsboy Narayan Prasad Gupta said that he felt even more comfortable – and stylish – on his new bike. He has been delivering Gulf News print edition for 21 years in various parts of the UAE, including currently in 150 locations within Jumeirah 1, Dubai. “I start my day earlier than most residents, at around 3.30am. With the new bikes and look, I feel even more comfortable – and stylish – while delivering the paper to our readers. It’s a lovely feeling.”

Kika Ram, Distributor Servicing Business Bay and Downtown Dubai, agreed. He said: “I am happy that my company has got us vaccinated and provided new bikes, as they are concerned about our health and safety always.”

Ibrahim Hassan Kutty, distributor servicing Reem Islands in Abu Dhabi, said: “Very happy working with Gulf News for the past 27 years… I feel like a family member.”

Saying thank you…

Mubarak Talvaskar, Senior Account Group Manager, said: “We would like to thank our brand partners for providing value vouchers for our subscribers in the ongoing subscription campaign.”

Jetender Adnani, District Manager, Dubai, agreed and said that this year’s subscription offer truly comes with ‘Great Value, Great Rewards’.

GN distributors say they are happy with the new bikes and for being vaccinated against COVID-19 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Subramanian Yadav, District Manager, New Dubai and Abu Dhabi, said: “We have slashed our subscription rate from Dh500 to Dh350 with very good offers to earn our subscribers’ goodwill.”

Roel Delecruc, Distributor Servicing Al Nahda in Sharjah, said: “Subscribers are very delighted with this year’s subscription campaign, which has great value for them."