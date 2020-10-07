Dubai: For promoting corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainable best practices, 20 companies from nine countries across the Middle East, were recognised during the 13th Arabia CSR Awards held in Dubai recently.
Regarded as the ‘Green Oscars of the Middle East,’ the winners were adjudged based on international benchmarks such as the UN Global Compact principles, Global Reporting Initiative Standards, the European Foundation for Quality Management model and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Habiba Al Mar’ashi, President and CEO of Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN), said: “Since the inception of the Arabia CSR Awards in 2008, we have been building the foundation and accelerating the growth of CSR and sustainability best practices in the region.
Collaborative efforts
She also noted the United Nations has called this year “for collaborative efforts from public and private sectors around the world to address the impact of COVID-19 and make recovery strategies to advance UN Sustainable Development Goals.
“As we address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and work towards the new reality, the Arab region has yet again proved its perseverance and persistence in undertaking CSR initiatives to enhance the welfare of the community and to preserve the environment while at the same time ensuring the sustainability of their operations and businesses,” Al Mar’ashi underlined.
The 13th Arabia CSR Awards was held under the patronage and in the presence of Eng. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Department and member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. It was also one of the first public physical events post COVID-19 outbreak in the UAE.
Complete list of winners:
Small Business:
Winner — Al Etihad Energy Services LLC;
1st Runner up — Transworld Group;
2nd Runner up -Acer
Medium Business:
Winner — Can Pack Middle East LLC
Large Business:
Winner — Gulf Petrochemicals Industries Company (GPIC);
1st Runner up — Assayer Group Holding Co.;
2nd Runner up — Accenture Middle East
Public Sector:
Winner — Dubai Electricity and Water Authority;
1st Runner up — Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Partnerships & Collaborations:
Winner — Gulf Petrochemicals Industries Company (GPIC);
1st Runner up — GPIC and Tristar Group;
2nd Runner up (TIE) — 1) SEDCO Holding and
2) ACWA POWER MAROC
Energy Sector:
Winner — Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)
Financial Services Sector:
Winner — Bank of Africa BMCE Group
Hospitality Sector:
Winner — Holiday Inn Dubai — Al Barsha;
1st Runner up — Two Seasons Hotel
Healthcare Sector:
Winner — Aster DM Healthcare
Automotive Sector:
Special recognition — AVIS Rent-A-Car LLC